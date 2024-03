Dutch garden opens for 75th time to expose millions of tulips

In the Netherlands, Keukenhof, known as one of the world's largest tulip gardens, opened its doors to visitors for the 75th time. Located in the northern city of Lisse, the garden welcomes more than a million Dutch and foreign visitors every year.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 26.03.2024 13:26





