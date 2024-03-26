Türkiye rejects allegations of military cooperation with Israel

Türkiye on Tuesday rejected allegations of cooperation with Israel, in particular defense-based cooperation, as this would harm Palestinians.

"It is not possible for the Republic of Türkiye, which has always supported Palestine, to carry out or engage in any activity that would harm the Palestinians," said the country's National Defense Ministry.

"The National Defense Ministry does not have any activities with Israel, including military training, exercises, and defense industry cooperation."

It added that Israel's ongoing acts of violence in the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, schools, places of worship, refugee camps, and civilians, unfortunately continues "without discrimination."

Since the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 and long before, Türkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 32,414 Palestinians have since been killed and 74,787 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

On Monday, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but Israel rejected it and vowed to continue its war on the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli war, now in its 172nd day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















