PKK operates freely in Belgium though listed as terror group

The PKK terror group operates freely in Belgium, manifested again by the latest attacks by sympathizers on Turkish-origin citizens in the Heusden-Zolder district of the Limburg province near Brussels.

According to the book, PKK Organization in Europe, published by the Ankara-based SETA think-tank in 2019, the terror group began operations in Belgium and in other European countries in the early 1980s.

The terror group rapidly expanded its organizational structure in Belgium in the early 1990s and turned Belgium into a major hub for its operations in Europe.

As such, it founded front organizations in Belgium, including the European Kurdish Democratic Societies Congress (KON-KURD/ KCDK-E), Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) and MED TV to legitimize and promote its heinous terror campaign against Türkiye.

-BELGİUM'S ATTITUDE TOWARDS PKK

In 2000, the Belgian Gendarmerie's Counter-Terror Department regarded the PKK as one of the major terror organizations that present a danger to the country.

When the PKK was listed as a terror group by the EU in 2002, Belgium swiftly followed course.

But in practice, many competent Belgian authorities have overlooked or adopted ineffective measures in dealing with the terror group and its affiliated organizations.

By and large, the PKK is not only a terror organization that freely operates in the political, social and economic spheres in Brussels, but it also acts like it enjoys judicial exemption.

Unfortunately, Belgium refrains from pursuing a resolute policy toward the PKK terror group, unlike other terror organizations such as Daesh/ISIS.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CALLS TURKISH TEENAGER INJURED IN ATTACK BY PKK SYMPATHIZERS IN BELGIUM

Türkiye's president on Tuesday spoke over the phone with one of his country's nationals injured in an attack by sympathizers of the PKK terrorist organization in Belgium.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed his get-well wishes to 16-year-old Efe Tapmaz and inquired about the state of his health and his treatment.

Erdoğan said his chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic would be monitoring the process.

For his part, Tapmaz thanked Erdoğan for his concern and said he was in good condition.

"They are immoral, they are vile, they are despicable. The official authorities there and those in our embassy are also monitoring (the situation), as are we," Erdoğan assured Tapmaz.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

A group of PKK sympathizers were seen early on Sunday carrying flags of the PKK terror group while returning from Nevruz (spring) celebrations.

While driving through a street primarily populated by Turkish-origin residents, they shouted provocative slogans, leading to an altercation when the residents responded.

When police arrived at the scene, some vehicles had been set on fire, requiring the use of water cannons to get the situation under control.








