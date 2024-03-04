Erdoğan and Abbas to discuss delivering humanitarian aid to conflict-hit Gaza Strip - source

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to discuss Türkiye's efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during talks this week in Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Monday.

Speaking at a diplomatic forum in Antalya at the weekend, the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Minister Riyad-al Maliki said Abbas would pay a visit to Ankara on Tuesday and meet Erdoğan.

Türkiye, which has harshly criticised Israel for its attacks on Gaza and backed measures to have it tried for genocide at the World Court, has repeatedly called for a ceasefire. But Ankara has no direct involvement in truce talks.

Erdoğan and Abbas will discuss recent developments in Gaza as well as the situation in the West Bank, the diplomatic source said.

"Türkiye has been delivering extensive humanitarian aid to Gaza in coordination with Egypt since the beginning of Israel's attacks... Within this scope, humanitarian aid operations will also be discussed during the meetings with President Abbas," the source said.













