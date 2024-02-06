NORWAYS FOREIGN MINISTER STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF MAINTAINING DIALOGUE WITH CHINA

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Monday that it is important to maintain dialogue and cooperation with China on current international affairs and the global economy.

Barth Eide made the comments as he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Liu Jianchao, Minister of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) International Liaison Department, in Beijing.

He is on a three-day official visit to China.

"We have discussed the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the situation in the Red Sea, and the need for cooperation on climate issues and how to strengthen the international institutions," said Barth Eide, according to an official statement by Norway.

He emphasized Norway's commitment to the one-China principle, promoting mutual respect and constructive dialogue.

"Human rights are an important part of Norway's relationship with China. I encouraged Chinese authorities to adhere to their international obligations and I raised the human rights situation in China, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong," he added.

Beijing has pushed back on such calls, terming it interference in China's "internal affairs."

Wang said he appreciates Norway seeing China's development in an "objective, rational and friendly way," China Daily reported.

He called for mutual respect for core interests, enhanced practical cooperation and strengthened multilateral coordination to foster bilateral relations.

Both sides agreed at the meeting that it was necessary to end the hostilities in Gaza "immediately" and to allow more humanitarian assistance.









