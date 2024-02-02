US mulls reopening consulate in Afghanistan: Report

The US is mulling reopening its consulate in Afghanistan for a limited engagement with the interim Taliban administration, according to a media report.

It comes after Washington approved the "Integrated Country Strategy Afghanistan" last October to achieve a variety of security, political, and economic goals, including local engagement and assistance for Afghans seeking to migrate to the US.

"With the Taliban, we advocate for consular access, transparency, and accountability for Americans; we also support the work of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs to obtain the release of Americans unjustly detained," Voice of America reported on Thursday, citing the newly-approved Strategy for Afghanistan.

Following the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul in Aug. 2021, the US shut down its embassy in Afghanistan's capital. Since then, the US charge d'affaires in Afghanistan has been stationed in Doha, Qatar.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan, but no UN member state recognized the interim administration.

China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul last September.

