IRAN SAYS IT DETECTED DOZENS OF SPIES IN 28 COUNTRIES LINKED TO ISRAELS MOSSAD

Iran says it detected dozens of spies in 28 countries linked to Israel's Mossad

Iran claimed on Friday that its intelligence services have detected dozens of "spies and terrorists" operating in connection with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in 28 countries.

"Dozens of spies and terrorists affiliated with the Israeli foreign intelligence agency Mossad were detected in a total of 28 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe," the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement, according to the Iranian state television.

The ministry also said that spies affiliated with Mossad found in Iran were detained and prosecuted in various areas of the country, especially in the capital Tehran.

Iran usually executes people convicted of espionage. This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel over the Gaza war, with Israel accused by Iran of involvement in various plots to undermine or attack the government.