Mitsotakis hails significant normalization in Greece’s relations with Türkiye

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Wednesday that his country has achieved a significant normalization in its relations with Türkiye.

In an interview with public broadcaster ERT, Mitsotakis noted that the normalization is reflected in concrete developments such as a visa facilitation scheme announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Athens in December, fighting irregular migration and negotiations to improve bilateral economic and commercial ties.

Recalling that he and Erdoğan met three times last year, Mitsotakis noted that he is much more optimistic over prospects for Greek-Turkish relations.

He noted that there are numerous disputes between the two countries which Athens intends to approach in a good mood to resolve.

He added, however, that Greece and Türkiye should be able to learn to co-exist in a region tested by various challenges even if their differences remain unsolved.

Asserting that relations with the US have been elevated to a very high level, as affirmed by US Secretary State Antony Blinken, whom he met last Saturday, Mitsotakis said this brings economic, military and diplomatic benefits to the country.

More specifically on the country's long-awaited request for F-35 fighter jets from Washington, he said: "The Greek government has submitted a substantiated request to acquire F-35 jet fighters, and I believe this request is mature and will be approved by the American authorities…relatively soon, in my opinion."

Also speaking on the much-contested issue of same-sax marriage, Mitsotakis reiterated that the government remains committed to legalizing it.

Nonetheless, he noted that the government's bill would not include approval for the use of a surrogate mother by same-sex couples.















