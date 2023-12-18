Erdoğan: Our goal is to put an end to Israeli brutality in Gaza as soon as possible

During a press conference with Hungarian Premier Victor Orban in Budapest on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called attention to the urgent need to put an end to Israeli violence in the conflict-hit Gaza Strip.

"Our main goal is to quickly put an end to the violence caused by Israel in Gaza. Türkiye has been actively involved in diplomatic endeavours since the start, working towards an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation. It is imperative that the international community sends strong messages to Israel and halts this ongoing tragedy," the Turkish leader stressed in his remarks.

The following are the key moments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's address during the joint press conference alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, which took place after the signing of agreements between the two nations:



"In the first 11 months of this year, our trade volume has already exceeded 4 billion dollars, surpassing last year's total. Moving forward, we remain committed to achieving our joint goal of 6 billion dollars.

To enhance our trade and investments, we have scheduled the inaugural Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting in Türkiye in the upcoming months.



Tonight marks the beginning of the Türkiye-Hungary cultural year's opening ceremony.

During our conversations with Orban, we covered a range of important topics, such as Türkiye-EU relations, the situation in Ukraine, and developments in Gaza.



Our collaboration has yielded favourable outcomes in sectors such as defense and energy, and we strive to further strengthen this alliance."









