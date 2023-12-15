Erdoğan: We expect U.S. leader Biden to intervene in the Gaza issue

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan answered journalists' questions after Friday prayers.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:

As you know, we had a comprehensive phone conversation with American President Joe Biden last night, and the main topic of this meeting was the developments regarding the F-16. Biden says he is positive about the F-16 developments and ready to make any proposal to Congress regarding this.

They said they value the decision that our parliament will make regarding Sweden. We also stated that we have an honest approach to Sweden as long as they bring their approach to terrorism under control. Apart from that, it has already passed the commission in our parliament.

We discussed the Gaza issue. Over 18,000 children, women, and elderly people have died in the developments in Gaza. Schools, mosques, and churches have been destroyed. We emphasized how humanitarian these are and that America needs to intervene here. If you do not intervene, it is indeed a crime against humanity. We cannot stand idly by here. We will continue to do our best.