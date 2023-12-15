 Contact Us
Erdoğan: We expect U.S. leader Biden to intervene in the Gaza issue

"During a phone call with Joe Biden last night, we discussed our perspectives on the situation in Gaza. It is deeply distressing that over 18,000 children, women, and elderly individuals have lost their lives in the ongoing developments. The destruction of schools, mosques, and churches further highlights the urgent need for humanitarian intervention. We emphasized the importance of America's involvement in addressing this crisis. Failure to intervene would be a grave violation against humanity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to reporters following Friday prayers.

Published December 15,2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan answered journalists' questions after Friday prayers.

Highlights from President Erdoğan's statements:

As you know, we had a comprehensive phone conversation with American President Joe Biden last night, and the main topic of this meeting was the developments regarding the F-16. Biden says he is positive about the F-16 developments and ready to make any proposal to Congress regarding this.

They said they value the decision that our parliament will make regarding Sweden. We also stated that we have an honest approach to Sweden as long as they bring their approach to terrorism under control. Apart from that, it has already passed the commission in our parliament.

We discussed the Gaza issue. Over 18,000 children, women, and elderly people have died in the developments in Gaza. Schools, mosques, and churches have been destroyed. We emphasized how humanitarian these are and that America needs to intervene here. If you do not intervene, it is indeed a crime against humanity. We cannot stand idly by here. We will continue to do our best.