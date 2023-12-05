QATAR’S EMIR SAYS GULF NATIONS COULD PLAY ROLES IN ADDRESSING REGIONS CHALLENGES AHEAD OF GCC SUMMIT

Qatar’s Emir says Gulf nations could play roles in addressing region's challenges ahead of GCC summit

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Tuesday that the Arab Gulf countries could play roles that contribute to solving the region's "big challenges" and decreasing its effects.

Sheikh Tamim made the statement on his X account prior to the start of the 44th summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) hosted by Qatar on Tuesday.

He said the summit is "held at a time our region and the world witness big challenges, that our Gulf nations could play roles in solving them."

The 44th summit is held in special circumstances, whereas the region is witnessing hot developments, most notably the ongoing Israeli devastating onslaught against the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is already in Doha for an official visit, is scheduled to attend the summit. Türkiye is a "strategic dialogue" partner of the GCC.

Forty-three summits have been held since the establishment of the GCC back in 1981. The GCC is composed of Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.









