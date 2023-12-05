Netanyahu tells Washington no Palestinian rule in Gaza after war

Contrary to stated US wishes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will exclude the Palestinian Authority from administering the Gaza Strip in the post-war period, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu recently told the US that "there won't be a Palestinian authority in Gaza after the war." Netanyahu has already ruled out any rule by Palestinian group Hamas, which had administered Gaza since 2007. During that time, the Palestinian West Bank has been under Palestinian Authority control.

KAN said Netanyahu declared at a closed meeting of his Likud Party that he opposes Palestinian Authority control of the Gaza Strip after the war, and had informed Washington.

"There will be no Palestinian authority in Gaza at all," Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

The US and the Palestinian Authority have yet to comment on Netanyahu's statements.

Netanyahu's statements contradict the US' announced position which stressed at several times that there must be a Palestinian authority or government in Gaza in the post-war period.

The Palestinian Authority has also said it is ready to return to Gaza under a comprehensive political plan that includes unity between the West Bank, Gaza, and occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

