Turkish, Brazilian presidents meet in India for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday met Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India's capital New Delhi.

Gathering under the theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future," G-20 leaders, in the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will exchange views in three sessions during the two-day summit, hoping to make progress on trade, climate and other global problems.

Erdoğan was one of the leaders that voiced support for Lula after hundreds of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building while shouting slogans and demanding intervention by the army.

Brazil is Türkiye's first strategic partner in South America and its biggest trade partner in the region.













