Erdoğan, Tebboune discuss steps to improve cooperation

Published July 22,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune met in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen collaboration.

Earlier, Erdoğan received Tebboune at the Dolmabahce Palace.

During their nearly two-hour meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as ways to expand bilateral collaboration in several fields.

They also touched upon current regional and international issues.

Following that, a delegation-level meeting between the two governments began.

Tebboune arrived in Türkiye for a two-day working visit on Friday.

The Turkish leader will also host a dinner in honor of the guests.

Türkiye and Algeria share common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties.

Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.