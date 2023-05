Lavrov, Chinese special envoy Li discuss prospects for peace in Ukraine, Russia says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese special envoy Li Hui discussed prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine at a meeting in Moscow on Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Li has been on a tour of European capitals including Kyiv.

In a meeting with officials from the European Union in Brussels on Thursday, Li said China had always upheld an objective and just position on the Ukrainian issue and actively promoted peace talks.