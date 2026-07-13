Türkiye opens applications for AI-generated short film competition

Applications have opened for a short film competition in which participants will produce films using generative artificial intelligence, with this year's edition centered on the theme "The Human Factor in the Age of Artificial Intelligence."

The competition aims to expand the use of generative AI in the creative industries while encouraging innovative approaches to filmmaking and introducing young creators to AI-assisted artistic production.

Organizers are asking participants to portray AI as a technology that serves humanity, highlights ethical responsibility and incorporates local cultural elements into their stories.

Entries are also expected to explore how AI can enhance, rather than replace, human creativity and demonstrate how Turkish cultural values can be conveyed through emerging technologies.

The competition will be held in three stages. Teams that pass the preliminary round will take part in online training sessions organized in collaboration with Google before producing their final projects.

Finalists will receive credits to use Google's generative AI tools, Gemini and Veo 3, to create short films between two and five minutes in length.

The competition is open to Turkish university students and graduates in Türkiye or abroad. Applicants may compete individually or in teams of up to four members and may also appoint one adviser.

Applications, along with a project synopsis, must be submitted online through www.t3kys.com by July 25. Teams advancing to the next stage will be announced on Aug. 4, while the deadline for submitting completed films is Aug. 25.

The winning team will receive TL 180,000 (about $4,500), while the second- and third-place teams will receive TL 150,000 (about $3,800) and TL 120,000 (about $3,000), respectively, for a total prize pool of TL 450,000 (approximately $11,300).

An additional Best Film Poster Award will be presented to the team whose work best reflects visual integrity and creativity.

According to the competition rules, all visual, audio and text elements used in the final films must be free of copyright infringement and generated exclusively using Google's generative AI technologies.