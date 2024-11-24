TÜRKIYES 2025 OSCAR ENTRY LIFE PREMIERES IN NEW YORK

Türkiye's submission for the 2025 Academy Awards, or Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category, premiered at Turkish House in New York for an audience of cinema enthusiasts.

The screening of "Life," directed by Zeki Demirkubuz, was attended Friday by members of the media, industry professionals, Academy members and local and international guests.

Among notable attendees were Demirkubuz, lead actor Cem Davran, several cast members and Idil Bilgen, the winner of the Miss Türkiye 2024 beauty pageant.

Türkiye's Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal expressed gratitude to the producers and cast for their efforts after watching the film.

Demirkubuz and Davran answered questions from journalists and attendees following the screening.

'Life' was previously been showcased Nov. 16 during the Hollywood-Turkish Film and Drama Days event at Sony Studios in Los Angeles through the efforts of Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.









