The film "Civil War," which depicts America on the brink of collapse, had a successful box office debut in the United States during its first week of release.

According to a statement from TME Films, the movie premiered in the U.S. on April 12th and earned $25.7 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing independent film opening of all time.

The production, which has sparked considerable debate due to its portrayal as a predictive programming film preparing audiences for potential events amidst recent events between the U.S. government and states, will meet Turkish audiences on April 19th through TME Films distribution.

The film explores a scenario where 19 states rebel against the federal government, leading America into civil war. Set in the near future, the story depicts the U.S. teetering on the edge of collapse.

The screenplay, notable for scenarios such as Texas and California declaring independence, follows a group of journalists fighting to tell the story of their lives amidst the chaos of the civil war.

Written and directed by Alex Garland, known for cult films like "28 Days Later," "Ex Machina," and "Annihilation," the film features a talented cast including Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonica Gibbs, and Jess Matney.