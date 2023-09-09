Golden Lion in Venice awarded Saturday to "Poor Things" by director Yorgos Lanthimos

 Contact Us
The Golden Lion in Venice was awarded Saturday to a hilarious reworking of Frankenstein, "Poor Things", by director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone as a sex-mad reanimated corpse. "Poor Things" was labelled an "instant classic" by critics at the festival and looks set to repeat the success Lanthimos had with his last film, "The Favourite".

September 09,2023
"Poor Things", a gothic, sex-charged comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The top acting awards went to two U.S. stars -- Cailee Spaeny, who played the former wife of Elvis Presley in the biopic "Priscilla", and Peter Sarsgaard, who featured in the gritty family drama "Memory".

The runner-up Silver Lion award went to "Evil Does Not Exist", an enigmatic, rural drama directed by Japan's Ryusuke Hamaguchi.