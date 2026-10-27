Jay-Z picks himself as US' Super Bowl LXI halftime performer

Jay-Z announced Monday night that he will be the US' Super Bowl LXI halftime performer on Feb. 14, 2027.

The rap mogul, whose company Roc Nation partnered with the National Football League (NFL) in 2019 to choose the halftime musicians for the United States' largest television event (125.5 million viewers for 2026 Super Bowl according to Nielsen ratings service), made the announcement that he chose himself on ESPN and through various online platforms.

"From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey," said Jay-Z in a news release. "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world's biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true."

Jay-Z, 56, will take the Super Bowl LXI halftime stage on Valentine's Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers NFL teams.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the decision has "been years in the making."

"For several years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I've seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Goodell said in a statement.

"When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him," Goodell continued. "I couldn't be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage."

Jay-Z has not announced if he will have any special guests performing with him at the Super Bowl, but there is already speculation that his wife, Beyoncé, could be on that list.

Beyoncé has already performed in two Super Bowl halftime shows. In 2013, she was the headliner act, and in 2016, she performed with Coldplay and Bruno Mars. In addition, Beyoncé also sang the American national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001, in her hometown of Houston.

The last time a rapper headlined the Super Bowl halftime show was two years ago when Kendrick Lamar performed and brought out special guest SZA. Other rappers who have taken the stage at Super Bowl halftime shows this decade include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Lil Jon.

Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny was the halftime performer at last year's Super Bowl.





