Woman pleads not guilty in shooting at pop-star Rihanna’s home

A woman accused of firing multiple shots at the home of Rihanna, a global pop singer and entrepreneur, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges, according to court proceedings this week.

Ivanna Ortiz, 35, entered the plea during a Wednesday hearing in Los Angeles. Prosecutors described the alleged shooting as "extremely dangerous" and "calculated," ABC News reported.

Authorities said the shots were fired with an AR-15-style rifle. According to sources cited by ABC News, multiple rounds struck the exterior of the home and a vehicle parked outside, but none penetrated the interior. No injuries were reported.

Ortiz was arrested shortly after the incident earlier this month and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Investigators have not publicly identified a motive, ABC News said.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued that Ortiz poses a potential flight risk. The court also prohibited her from working as a speech-language pathologist while the case proceeds.

Rihanna has not publicly commented on the incident.

Ortiz remains in custody as the case proceeds. A date for the next hearing has not yet been announced.





