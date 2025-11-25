GERMAN YOUTUBE STAR ZIMMERMANN WHO HIGHLIGHTED TOURETTES DIES AT 27

The YouTube star Jan Zimmermann, known for the channel "Gewitter im Kopf" (Storm in the Head) has died, the police in the German city of Bonn confirmed upon request on Monday.



The 27-year-old was found dead in a flat in the town of Königswinter to the south of Bonn on November 18. There are no indications of foul play in his death, according to the police.



Zimmermann was one of the best-known German internet stars. His YouTube channel has almost 2 million subscribers.



Zimmermann reported on his life with Tourette syndrome, a neuropsychiatric disorder that manifests in so-called tics, involuntary movements, vocalizations or words that those affected can only partially control. Involuntary insults can also be part of it.



On Monday evening, a statement was published on the official channels of "Gewitter im Kopf," saying: "Jan passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly on November 18 due to an epileptic seizure." The pain cannot be described in words, it added. "However, we would like to thank you for your sympathy."



Together with his friend Tim Lehmann, Zimmermann raised awareness about Tourette syndrome and entertained many people.



He affectionately called the syndrome "Gisela," and many videos were both funny and educational. "Our goal is to talk about it openly, humorously, but also factually, to make it more tangible and understandable for everyone," the two friends said in describing their mission.



Followers also learned how Zimmermann successfully underwent brain surgery for treatment. Just a few months ago, the duo returned from a longer social media break.



Numerous videos from "Gewitter im Kopf" were clicked millions of times - such as one from a trip to Cologne Zoo. Other social media channels of "Gewitter im Kopf" also have high subscriber numbers.



