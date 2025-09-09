TRUMP LAUDS WEST POINT ALUMNI GROUPS CANCELLATION OF AWARD CEREMONY FOR TOM HANKS

US President Donald Trump praised the decision by a West Point alumni group to cancel an award ceremony for actor Tom Hanks, calling it an "important move."

"We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!!" he said Monday on his Truth Social platform. "Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!"

The Washington Post newspaper reported on the cancellation Saturday, saying the West Point Association of Graduates was scheduled to honor Hanks with a ceremony and parade on Sept. 25.

Hanks was slated to be bestowed with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, which honors US citizens whose "outstanding character, accomplishments, and stature in the civilian community draw wholesome comparison to the qualities for which West Point strives."

It is unclear what aspect of Hanks' life prompted the alumni group to plan to honor him, but he has long worked to support the military and veterans and has portrayed service members in several movies and television shows, including Saving Private Ryan, Forrest Gump and Band of Brothers.

Later Monday, Trump alluded to the decision while addressing a religious liberty gathering in Washington, DC, telling the crowd that the military academy "did something this week, which I thought was appropriate."

"Some of you know what that is. Does anybody know what that is? I like it. I like it," he said.





