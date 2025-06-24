Bezos must change wedding plans due to war in Middle East

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez have to change the plans for their celebrity wedding in Venice for security reasons.



On the recommendation of the authorities, the large closing celebration on Saturday has been moved to a different location. Additionally, the US billionaire's large yacht Koru is no longer expected to come to the city as originally planned.



About 200 guests are expected at the Venice wedding of 61-year-old Bezos and Sánchez, who is six years younger, including many celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and business. The celebrations are scheduled to last throughout the week.



Due to the war between Israel and Iran, security measures have now been significantly increased, as in several cities across Italy.



The prefect of the region, Darco Pellos, told the newspaper La Repubblica: "We have increased the alarm levels due to the international situation." Therefore, he said that "private events with high-profile attendance are now being monitored with appropriate equipment." This includes shatterproof barriers as well as drone surveillance flights and snipers on rooftops.



The closing celebration of the wedding is now to take place not on the grounds of the Scuola Grande di Santa Maria della Misericordia (Old School of St Mary of Mercy) church, but on an old shipyard site in the Arsenale district, which can be better monitored.



Bezos was advised to refrain from coming with his superyacht. According to information from the news agency Adnkronos, the ship is now to remain off the Croatian coast in the Mediterranean.



