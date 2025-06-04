British singer Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis

British singer Jessie J said she has been diagnosed with "early breast cancer" and plans on undergoing surgery following her performance at this month's Summertime Ball.



The "Price Tag" singer, 37, said in an Instagram video she has spent much of her recent time "in and out of tests."



"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said.



"Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'



"It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music."



Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, said she announced her diagnosis publicly to help her process the news, and to show solidarity with others who are going through a similar experience.



"I just wanted to be open and share it," she said.



"One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard.



"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book.



"It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much similar and worse—that's the bit that kills me."



She continued: "The timing of it has been mad but also beautiful and given me this incredible perspective in this time.



"But honestly I need to process it and talk about it and, I need a hug. You have loved me through all my good and hard times. And I don't want this to be any different."



Jessie welcomed her son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in 2023, having miscarried in November 2021.



She has battled with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.



Jessie is scheduled to perform at Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 15.



