Neymar hints at reuniting with Messi, Suarez at Inter Miami

Brazilian forward Neymar hinted Tuesday at the possibility of reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, reviving the iconic "MSN" trio that dominated European football for several seasons.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Neymar expressed his desire to join them again on the pitch

"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suarez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other," he told the US cable news network.

"It would be interesting to revive this trio. I'm happy at Al-Hilal. I'm happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises," he added.

The trio of Messi, Suarez and Neymar -- known for their lethal attacking partnership at Barcelona -- were a formidable presence for three seasons before Neymar's record-breaking transfer to PSG in 2017.

While Messi and Suarez stayed together for a few more seasons, they eventually parted ways, with Suarez joining Atletico Madrid.

But the two reunited at Inter Miami in 2024, while Neymar is continuing his career in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar, Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has made just seven appearances for Al-Hilal since his €90 million ($93 million) move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, with injuries keeping him sidelined for much of his time at the Saudi club.

His contract with Al-Hilal ends in June.

The 32-year-old also discussed his ambitions for the 2026 World Cup, admitting that this will be his final opportunity to play in the tournament.

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance, and I will do everything I can to play in it," he said.

With six rounds left in the South American qualifiers, Brazil holds fifth place in the standings with 18 points

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States, marking the first time the tournament has been co-hosted by three countries.