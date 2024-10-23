Norman Briski: "Gaza will never be defeated" at Martin Fierro Awards

Argentinian actor Norman Briski, of Jewish descent, made a statement during the Martin Fierro Film Awards, saying, "Gaza will never be defeated." Addressing the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Briski emphasized, "Gaza, Gaza, Gaza. Gaza will never be defeated. It doesn't matter if you applaud me or not, but I feel this in my blood. I defend a people that has been killed. Gaza."

After receiving a "big" applause for his remarks on Gaza, Briski highlighted issues in Argentine cinema, stating, "Pay attention to what I say; I sprayed a lot of perfume today, and alongside those who applaud us, there are people buried in silence. We are not the industry of cinema; we are, in fact, its heroes."

The Martin Fierro Film Awards are recognized as the country's most prestigious award ceremony by Argentine Radio and Television.