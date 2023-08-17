Robbie Williams will make his debut in Türkiye

World-renowned British singer Robbie Williams, who visited Bodrum, Türkiye, for vacation with his Turkish-origin wife Ayda Field and their four children the previous year, has returned this time for work. The singer, who arrived in Bodrum yesterday with his wife and children, will give a concert at a famous hotel tonight.

All tickets for Robbie Williams' first concert in Türkiye have been sold. The 2,000 people who will watch the singer standing have paid ticket prices ranging from 17,600 to 22,000 Turkish liras. There are also those who will watch the concert while sitting and enjoying food and drinks, meaning the VIP lounges.

There are 36 VIP lounges prepared for 8 people each, and they were put up for sale with prices ranging from 15,000 to 30,000 Euros. I heard that these lounges were sold out as soon as they were available for purchase. I am quite curious to know which members of our high society are willing to spend this much to watch Robbie Williams from the VIP lounges.

By the way, after their Bodrum vacation last year, the famous singer and his wife went to Istanbul, and Nevbahar Koç, the wife of Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç, hosted a gathering for them at her mansion. Robbie Williams probably invited Mrs. Nevbahar to his concert as well...