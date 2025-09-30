Pandora CEO Alexander Lacik to step down in March

Danish jewelry giant Pandora announced Tuesday that its CEO Alexander Lacik will retire on March 11 next year after almost seven years as the president and CEO at the company.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Berta de Pablos-Barbier will take over the positions of the president and CEO of the company after Lacik's retirement.

"She will lead the company's continued strategic evolution as a full jewelry brand, building on the strong results during Alexander Lacik's tenure," Pandora said in a statement.

Pandora's Chair of the Board of Directors Peter Ruzicka said: "Alexander leaves a strong foundation for future growth. We will thank him in due course for his tremendous achievements and for transforming Pandora to a completely different company than the one he joined in 2019.

In November 2024, de Pablos-Barbier became a member of Pandora's Executive Leadership Team and CMO. She has worked as an executive for worldwide luxury and consumer goods companies for 30 years. She formerly held the positions of chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley, CMO at Lacoste, and vice president of marketing and communications at Kering-owned Boucheron. Prior to joining Pandora, she was the president and CEO of LVMH's champagne brands Moet & Chandon, Dom Perignon, and Mercier.

"The appointment of Berta de Pablos-Barbier follows a diligent global search process as part of the Board of Directors' long-term succession planning," Pandora said.

After the announcement, Pandora's shares were down more than 2.1% on Tuesday as of 0840GMT.