CHICAGO BULLS TO RETIRE DERRICK ROSES JERSEY IN HONOR OF FORMER GUARD

Chicago Bulls to retire Derrick Rose's jersey in honor of former guard

The Chicago Bulls will retire Derrick Rose's jersey next season in honor of the 36-year-old, the team said Saturday.

"The Chicago Bulls announced today that Derrick Rose's No. 1 jersey will be officially retired, making him the fifth Bulls player to receive this franchise honor. The Rose jersey retirement ceremony will be held during the next NBA season (2025-26), and details will be announced at a later date," the Bulls said in a statement.

Rose, a Chicago native, played for the team between 2008 and 2016. After his final season with the Bulls, Rose had two stints with the New York Knicks, and also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.

The dynamic guard was the first overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft and named the youngest MVP in the league in 2011 at the age of 22.

Rose was selected to the 2011 All-NBA First Team.

The 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year retired in September after a 16-year career.

Rose will join Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23) and Scottie Pippen (No. 33), whose Bulls' jerseys have been retired by the team.









