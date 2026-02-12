PROTESTS CONTINUE FOR 4TH DAY AGAINST ISRAELI PRESIDENTS AUSTRALIA VISIT

Massive protests continued in Australia for the fourth day on Thursday against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit, as hundreds gathered in Melbourne following his arrival in the city ahead of the conclusion of his trip, according to local media reports.

In Melbourne, the protest began outside Flinders Street Station, drawing crowds of demonstrators carrying signs declaring that Herzog was not welcome in the city, ABC News reported.

Among the protesters were individuals who shared personal stories of loss. One woman said she joined the demonstration to demand accountability for family members who were killed in the conflict, while another stated she wanted to send a message to the government opposing Herzog's visit.

The rally followed earlier protests outside two of Herzog's official engagements, despite details of his Melbourne itinerary not being publicized beforehand.

His trip to Australia has triggered large demonstrations across several major cities, including Sydney, where earlier protests saw violent clashes between activists and police.

On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators also gathered outside Australia's Parliament House to protest Herzog's visit.

Protests have continued across Australia against Herzog's visit since his arrival on a four-day trip on Monday, with tensions escalating after clashes between police and demonstrators earlier in the week.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Monday, leading to clashes with police in several locations. Footage widely circulated on social media showed New South Wales (NSW) police forcibly removing Muslim worshippers and dragging them as they performed prayers during the protest.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation, including from the Australian National Imams Council, which described the police actions as "shocking, deeply disturbing, and entirely unacceptable."

Australia's special envoy for Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, has called for an investigation into the police use of force and urged NSW Premier Chris Minns to issue a public apology to the Muslim community.

Last year, a UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry into the war in Gaza said Israel was committing genocide and cited statements made by Herzog as evidence of genocidal intent.

Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza in October 2023. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, while about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.



