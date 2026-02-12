Saudi king issues royal decrees reshuffling key ministerial, judicial posts

Saudi king Salman on Thursday announced a series of royal decrees introducing changes at the ministerial and judicial levels, including the appointment of a new investment minister and a restructuring of senior prosecution and oversight posts, the state news agency SPA reported.

Under the decrees, Khalid Al-Falih was relieved of his duties as minister of investment and appointed minister of state and member of the Council of Ministers. Fahd Abduljalil Al-Saif was named the new investment minister.

In the judicial sphere, Public Prosecutor Saud Al-Mu'jab was relieved of his post and appointed adviser at the Royal Court with ministerial rank. Khalid Al-Yousef, previously head of the Board of Grievances, was designated as the new public prosecutor, also with ministerial rank.

Ali Al-Ahidib was appointed president of the Board of Grievances.

The decrees also included the reassignment of Princess Haifa bint Mohammed bin Saud from her role as deputy minister of tourism to adviser at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

Within the Interior Ministry, Mohammed Al-Mahna was appointed assistant minister for operations with excellent rank, while Abdullah bin Fares was named undersecretary for security affairs. Thamer Al-Harbi was also appointed assistant minister for technical affairs, as part of the broader restructuring within the ministry.

Further changes affected senior positions in the media and communications sectors, reflecting a broader administrative reshuffle across executive and regulatory institutions.