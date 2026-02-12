1 killed, 2 injured as tram derails in Bosnian capital Sarajevo

One person was killed and two others injured after a tram derailed and struck passengers waiting at a stop in Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital, Sarajevo, on Wednesday, authorities said.

The tram, operating between the city's two terminal stations, Ilidza and Bascarsija, went off the tracks for reasons yet to be determined as it approached the National Museum stop.

After derailing, the tram veered onto the roadway, hitting people waiting at the platform.

Police closed the route to vehicle traffic and redirected cars to alternative roads.

The Sarajevo Canton Interior Ministry told local media that emergency medical teams and police were dispatched to the scene, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.





