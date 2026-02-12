Erdoğan: We are in a period where strategic connectivity gains value

"THE ISLAMIC WORLD DOMINATES RAPIDLY GROWING MARKETS"

President Erdoğan sent a video message to theTransport Ministers Meeting.

Emphasizing that geographical distances have lost their importance but strategic connections have gained more value than ever before, President Erdoğan said:

"The first conference on transport of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held approximately 40 years ago. During this period, the world economy, trade routes, production centers, and transport technologies underwent a radical transformation. Transport has become one of the fundamental elements of development, competitiveness, and regional integration, beyond just ensuring the mobility of goods and people. The Islamic world, stretching from Asia to Africa, from Europe to the Middle East, dominates natural corridors, a dynamic and young population, and rapidly growing markets in this enormous geography.

"GEOGRAPHICAL ADVANTAGE MUST BE TRANSFORMED INTO STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE"



Stating that effective, reliable, and integrated transportation networks are needed to transform geographical advantages into strategic power, President Erdoğan said:

"However, to fully realize this great potential and transform geographical advantages into a strategic power, effective, reliable, and integrated transportation networks are needed. We believe that strong connections established between our highways, railways, ports, and airports will not only increase trade among us but also social and cultural interaction.

With our support for the East-West Middle Corridor project through the Caspian Sea, we are revitalizing the historical Silk Road with a modern understanding."