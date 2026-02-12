Trump border czar announces end to immigration surge in Minneapolis, St. Paul

US President Donald Trump's border czar announced on Thursday that the federal immigration enforcement surge in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul is coming to an end.

Tom Homan said the operation has "greatly reduced the number of targets for enforcement action," later disclosing about 4,000 arrests have been conducted since late December when Trump directed the mass buildup of thousands of immigration officers.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week," Homan told reporters in Minnesota.