Trump border czar announces end to immigration surge in Minneapolis, St. Paul

US President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that a significant ⁠drawdown of immigration ⁠enforcement agents in Minnesota is underway and he has proposed that the surge there should conclude.

Published February 12,2026
Border Czar Tom Homan speaks during a press conference at Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. February 12, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump's border czar announced on Thursday that the federal immigration enforcement surge in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul is coming to an end.

Tom Homan said the operation has "greatly reduced the number of targets for enforcement action," later disclosing about 4,000 arrests have been conducted since late December when Trump directed the mass buildup of thousands of immigration officers.

"I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week," Homan told reporters in Minnesota.