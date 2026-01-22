 Contact Us
News Australia 3 people killed in Australia shooting, say police

3 people killed in Australia shooting, say police

Anadolu Agency AUSTRALIA
Published January 22,2026
Subscribe
3 PEOPLE KILLED IN AUSTRALIA SHOOTING, SAY POLICE

At least three people were killed in New South Wales on Thursday, Australian police said.

New South Wales police said an investigation is underway "following reports of a shooting where three people have died at Lake Cargelligo" area.

The incident happened at Walker Street, near Yelkin Street in the Lake Cargelligo area.

"Three people -- two women and a man -- have died," the police said in the statement.

It added that a man has been taken to a hospital "in a serious but stable condition."

"The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside."