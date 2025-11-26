Australian group takes social media ban for minors to court

An Australian digital advocacy group on Wednesday filed proceedings in the High Court against the country's looming social media ban for those under 16 years old, on the grounds that the prohibition "is a violation of young people's rights to stay connected and access information."

The collection of data and identification documents to verify ages also "poses a major risk to the security of Australians' personal information online," the Digital Freedom Project said on its website.

The group argues the ban is "grossly excessive" and trespasses on the "constitutional right of freedom of political communication," according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The plaintiffs are 15-year-olds Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, who are "representative" members of the cohort affected by the ban.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Anika Wells on Wednesday said that the federal government remained "firm" in its commitment to implement the laws.

"Despite the fact that we are receiving threats and legal challenges by people with ulterior motives, the Albanese Labor government remains steadfastly on the side of parents, and not platforms," she said.

"We will not be intimidated by threats. We will not be intimidated by big tech on behalf of Australian parents. We stand firm," Wells added.

Starting Dec. 10, social media platforms, including Reddit, Kick, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, Snapchat, Threads, Twitch and YouTube, will face a "world-first legal obligation" to prevent anyone under 16 from opening or maintaining accounts.

Australia's social media law holds platforms responsible for enforcing age limits, with fines of up to $32 million for noncompliance, while users and parents face no penalties.