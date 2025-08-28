Australian cricketer asks PM to sanction Israel

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to "be a leader" on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza after meeting him on Thursday.

Khawaja, who has been vocal in supporting Palestinians, said that he discussed "sensitive things" with Albanese, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"What I said to the prime minister is I think Australia has a chance to be a leader. I think for too long we've hidden behind the fact that we're 27 million people, that no one listens to us and that we don't have power and influence," Khawaja said.

"We as Australia, it's easy to say we have no political influence, but from little things, big things grow, and I think we have an opportunity here to be a leader," he added.

Khawaja had earlier voiced disappointment over Albanese's cancellation, but the two eventually met Thursday morning.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





