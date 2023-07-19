Incredible story of survival: Australian man named Tim Shaddock spends more than two months lost at sea

An Australian man named Tim Shaddock, who spent more than two months lost at sea with his dog Bella, had to part ways with the loyal pooch upon his return to shore on Tuesday.

Shaddock, 51, was rescued over the weekend by a Mexican tuna boat after his boat drifted more than 1,000 miles into the Pacific Ocean following a storm. Bella, whom Shaddock had met in Mexico prior to the ill-fated voyage, accompanied him throughout the ordeal.

Describing his bond with Bella, Shaddock said, "She's amazing, that dog is something else. Bella seemed to have found me in the middle of Mexico; she's Mexican, she is the spirit of the middle of the country, and she wouldn't let me go. I tried to find a home for her a few times, but she kept following me out into the water. She's a beautiful animal, and I'm just grateful she's alive. She's a lot braver than I am, that's for sure."

Shaddock entrusted Bella to a crew member of the "Maria Delia," the ship that rescued them, with the condition that the dog would receive good care.

Shaddock's journey began in April when he set sail from La Paz, Mexico, with the intention of crossing the Pacific Ocean to French Polynesia. However, his catamaran was damaged by a storm about a month into the voyage, leaving his vessel adrift.

Shaddock's boat, lacking functioning electronics, was reduced to an expensive raft. He was eventually saved when a helicopter spotted his boat 1,200 miles offshore and alerted the crew of the "Maria Delia."

Expressing gratitude to the captain and fishing company that saved his life, Shaddock said, "I'm just so grateful, I'm alive. I really didn't think I'd make it."

During his time at sea, Shaddock battled fatigue and spent his days swimming in the water and repairing things on the boat. He survived by utilizing the supplies he had packed for the trip and by catching fish.

Reflecting on his experience, Shaddock shared, "I feel really good. I struggled a lot; my health was pretty bad for a while. I was pretty hungry, and I didn't think I would make it through the storm, but now I'm doing really good."

Grupomar, the owner of the boat that rescued Shaddock, mentioned that the "Maria Delia" was likely retiring but received a "marvelous farewell, saving human lives."

Although Shaddock still enjoys being alone on the ocean, he does not plan to sail anytime soon. He is looking forward to returning home to Australia in the coming weeks.

Upon his rescue, Shaddock's appearance drew comparisons to Tom Hanks' character in the film "Cast Away," appearing emaciated, dirty, and sporting an unkempt beard. Despite his changed appearance, Shaddock's health is reported to be stable with normal vital signs, according to the doctor who examined him on the boat.









