South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday called for a complete overhaul of the country's national examination system following a series of cheating scandals involving artificial intelligence (AI) and prohibited electronic devices.

Speaking at a meeting with senior aides in Seoul, Lee warned that AI-assisted cheating threatened fairness and public trust in South Korea, where examination results play a major role in determining educational and career opportunities.

"Cheating involving the abuse of AI in South Korea, where public examinations significantly affect the distribution of opportunities and resources, rocks the basic order of our society by undermining fairness and trust," Lee said.

Describing such misconduct as "serious crimes," he called for sweeping changes to the examination system.

"The national examination system should be completely overhauled from A to Z to reflect the changing environment," he said.

Lee ordered investigations into suspected cheating, including in previous examinations, and called for strict penalties against those responsible.

"Thorough investigations and stern punishments should be carried out also for any cheating on past exams," he said.

The latest controversy erupted on Nov. 15, when the top scorer in South Korea's national tax accountant examination admitted using generative AI and concealed electronic devices to cheat.

Public concern grew amid allegations that Lee Jin-woo, a 32-year-old dentistry student at Seoul National University who achieved a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), had also used AI to cheat.

Lee, who had denied the allegations and planned to publicly demonstrate his academic abilities, was found dead at a motel in eastern Seoul on Thursday, police said.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry said Friday that 111 suspected violations involving prohibited electronic devices were detected during Thursday's annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), up from an initial tally of 98.

Authorities sent emergency alerts to mobile phones during the examination and used Wi-Fi signal detectors to identify prohibited devices.





