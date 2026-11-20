Panama has called on major oil-producing and consuming countries to freeze production at current levels and help finance the global energy transition, outlining eight key demands at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the summit in Antalya, Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro urged countries to stabilize oil and coal production, warning that rising output fuels consumption.

He called on major producers and consumers, particularly the US, EU, Saudi Arabia and Gulf states, as well as Panama itself, to take action.

Navarro said the world could not continue increasing oil production, noting that Panama was pursuing an energy transition but faced structural and historical dependencies that made the shift difficult.

He stressed that reducing global reliance on oil must begin with acknowledging that dependence and taking steps to address it.

Expressing pessimism about the outcome of COP31 negotiations, Navarro called for changes to the current decision-making system to allow climate decisions to be adopted by a simple majority.

He argued that negotiations must move away from bargaining over oil interests and instead focus on shared principles.

Navarro said Panama had taken steps with other countries and civil society organizations to protect nature and biodiversity and promote renewable energy under the COP31 framework, but remained doubtful about progress in the official negotiations.

He warned that the current approach of oil-producing countries would ultimately harm their own long-term interests, urging them to lead efforts to stabilize production and ensure a smooth transition to renewable energy.

He also acknowledged that countries obstructing negotiations might refuse to participate in such efforts.

- Eight demands for climate action

Navarro sent an open letter dated Nov. 19 to Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President Murat Kurum and COP31 chief negotiator Chris Bowen, outlining eight demands for an acceptable outcome to the negotiations.

The letter called for immediate measures to cap global oil production and eliminate methane emissions as a first verifiable step toward transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Panama also urged countries responsible for high carbon emissions to make proportionate financial contributions to climate adaptation, emissions reduction and clean energy funds, while accelerating electrification.

Other demands included ensuring that climate decisions are based on scientific evidence, increasing transparency in negotiations and introducing simple-majority voting when consensus cannot be reached.

Navarro warned that Panama would not join any consensus supporting decisions that failed to meet these principles and would formally object to such outcomes during COP31's closing sessions.





