Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a "successful" launch of a supersonic cruise missile, the military said.

The Fatah-3 missile is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems and is capable of engaging targets at long range with "high precision and lethality at supersonic speed," the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

The weapon system will significantly enhance the operational flexibility and strike reach of the Pakistan Army's Rocket Force Command, further strengthening the country's overall conventional deterrence and defense posture, the statement added.

The launch was witnessed by the commander of the Army Rocket Force Command and senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, along with scientists and engineers.

President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir commended the "successful launch of Fatah-3 and appreciated the dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards achievement of another significant milestone in development of national defence capabilities of the country."

Pakistan announced the establishment of an Army Rocket Force Command in August last year, following a four-day military conflict with longtime rival India in May 2025.