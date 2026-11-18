Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping before the welcome banquet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, southern China, November 18, 2026. (REUTERS)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shook hands Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, amid heightened tensions following remarks last year about Taiwan by the Japanese premier, according to media reports.



Takaichi, who landed in the southern Chinese city earlier in the day, is unlikely to hold talks with Xi, although she said she is "open" to dialogue with the Chinese side, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

It marks Takaichi's first trip to China since taking office last October.



The handshake took place at a welcoming event hosted by Xi for foreign leaders participating in the summit.



Takaichi may seek opportunities for a brief informal exchange with the Chinese leader during her two-day stay through Thursday.

Takaichi last met with Xi last October on the fringes of the APEC summit in South Korea, a week before she made remarks about Taiwan that said any Chinese military action against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" allowing Japan to "exercise its right to collective self-defense."

Beijing has since introduced measures in response, including travel advisories discouraging visits to Japan, restrictions on Japanese seafood imports and export curbs on rare earths used in high-tech manufacturing.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, while Taipei rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.