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News Asia Japan's premier arrives in Philippines for ASEAN summit

Japan's premier arrives in Philippines for ASEAN summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, where she will co-chair talks on regional decarbonization efforts.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published November 16,2026 12:53 PM
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JAPANS PREMIER ARRIVES IN PHILIPPINES FOR ASEAN SUMMIT

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the Philippines for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to local media.

Takaichi will later fly to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

She will also co-chair the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonization framework launched by Tokyo, with the Philippines.

Takaichi is unlikely to hold formal talks with Xi in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which hosts the two-day APEC meeting from Wednesday, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

"As the world faces historic changes, I will promote Japan's efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and confirm cooperation with other countries toward that goal," Takaichi told reporters before leaving from Tokyo's Haneda airport.