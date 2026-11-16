JAPANS PREMIER ARRIVES IN PHILIPPINES FOR ASEAN SUMMIT

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the Philippines for a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to local media.

Takaichi will later fly to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

She will also co-chair the Asia Zero Emission Community, a decarbonization framework launched by Tokyo, with the Philippines.

Takaichi is unlikely to hold formal talks with Xi in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which hosts the two-day APEC meeting from Wednesday, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

"As the world faces historic changes, I will promote Japan's efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and confirm cooperation with other countries toward that goal," Takaichi told reporters before leaving from Tokyo's Haneda airport.