Sudanese army says it shot down hostile drone in West Kordofan

The Sudanese Armed Forces said Wednesday that their air defenses shot down a hostile drone south of Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan state.

In a statement, the army's General Command said its air defenses intercepted an FH-95 drone in the early hours of Wednesday.

The statement did not identify who launched the drone or its intended target.

The interception came amid intensified fighting in West Kordofan, where the Sudanese army has been advancing against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Sunday, the army said it had shot down an FH-95 drone east of Wad Banda, the fourth drone it reported downing in the state in a week.

Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, which has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.





