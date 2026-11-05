Bosch to cut 750 more jobs in Germany amid Chinese competition

German automotive supplier Bosch plans to cut another 750 jobs at its Abstatt development site by the end of 2029 amid mounting competition from Chinese manufacturers, local media reported Thursday.

The cuts will affect the company's mobility division at the site in Baden-Württemberg, Bosch confirmed to business newspaper Handelsblatt, saying the reductions would be implemented in a socially responsible manner.

The company cited growing Chinese competition and the relocation of system development to its Chinese development site, where it works with local customers, according to the report.

Chinese automakers are increasingly becoming the first customers for new technologies, including electronic steering and braking systems.

"Customer-facing tasks will therefore no longer be performed in Abstatt," regional Chief Financial Officer Mohammed Abraham said.

"To secure Abstatt's role in the long term, we have to adjust our structures and costs-unfortunately, there's no way around it," he said.

Abstatt will nevertheless remain a development site.

Together with 900 previously announced job cuts at Bosch's Nuremberg plant, the latest reductions bring the total announced cuts in its German mobility division to 23,650, the report said.

Bosch announced in September that it planned to eliminate around half the jobs at the Nuremberg facility.

Germany's automotive industry faces pressure from Chinese competition, US tariffs and low profit margins on electric vehicles. Bosch has already eliminated thousands of positions in recent years and announced further reductions.