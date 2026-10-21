South Korea guides shark out of Busan canal in 3rd attempt

Authorities in South Korea guided a shark that had been trapped in a canal for a month in the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday, in their third attempt to lead it out, according to media reports.

The shark, Bukang-i, was first spotted in the canal Sept. 18 and has drawn large crowds, with more than 1.6 million visitors recorded as of Sunday, Yonhap news agency reported.

A team of municipal and Coast Guard officials guided the shark out of the canal using a net secured to a pontoon -- a flat floating platform.

They steered the shark toward Marina Bridge, and it was later spotted in waters outside the canal near a pier.

The sighting suggested Bukang-i had left the canal, at least for now. But the waters near the pier are not considered open sea, and authorities hope the shark will eventually make its way into open waters.

After two failed attempts, authorities made a third effort to guide the shark out of the canal, fearing it could die if water temperatures fell further.





