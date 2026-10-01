China celebrates 77th anniversary of founding

China on Thursday commemorated the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with nationwide celebrations, state media reported.

China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1 each year to mark the country's founding in 1949.

A large number of people attended flag-raising ceremonies across the country to mark the day, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The main flag-raising ceremony was held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, where a giant flower basket added to the festive atmosphere.

China will observe a weeklong National Day holiday from Oct. 1 to 7.





