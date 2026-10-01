UAE attorney general orders investigation into Flydubai flight incident

UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi on Thursday ordered the formation of a team to investigate an incident involving a Flydubai flight traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv a day earlier.

The UAE's official WAM news agency said Al Shamsi ordered the formation of an investigation team comprising specialized public prosecutors.

The team will investigate the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was traveling from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv before being diverted and landing safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, WAM reported.

Al Shamsi directed the team to gather information and evidence and establish the facts, circumstances and motives surrounding the incident, including determining whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction, according to WAM.

UAE judicial authorities have jurisdiction to investigate the incident under applicable legislation because the aircraft is registered in the UAE and flies under its flag, WAM reported.

Accordingly, UAE law applies to crimes committed aboard the aircraft even when they occur outside the country's territory, it added.

On Wednesday, FZ1073, carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv, made an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in the northwestern Saudi city of Tabuk after an altercation was reported in the cockpit.

Flydubai said "an altercation occurred in the flight deck," adding that crew members aboard the aircraft secured the plane and diverted it safely to Saudi Arabia.

Airport officials said both the captain and first officer were injured and taken to a hospital following the incident. All passengers and crew were reported safe and accounted for.

Saudi Arabia's National Transport Safety Center later said its safety investigation team had begun work on the incident and was coordinating with relevant authorities to determine the circumstances, examine aviation safety aspects and collect related information and evidence.

The airport said the passengers later departed Tabuk aboard an alternative aircraft provided by Flydubai.



