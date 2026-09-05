IAEA-brokered ceasefire takes effect for power line repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)-brokered "localized ceasefire" took effect Saturday to enable power line repairs needed to restore off-site power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after a prolonged outage, the agency's chief said.

In a statement, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the plant lost connection to its sole remaining power line, the 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1, on Aug. 20 due to military activity on the northern side of the Dnipro River.

Since then, the statement said, the plant has relied on emergency diesel generators to cool its six reactors and spent fuel pools.

"The plant is now running low on diesel fuel reserves and faces a possible station blackout within days unless off-site power is restored or more fuel reserves can be transported to the site, located in an active war zone," it added.

The statement said Ukrainian technicians would begin repairs later Saturday after the area is cleared of mines under the temporary ceasefire around the damaged power line.

Both sides have engaged constructively with the IAEA for the sake of nuclear safety and security, it added.

"An IAEA team will monitor the repairs during the ceasefire, the 7th that DG Grossi has negotiated as part of efforts to help prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict," the agency said.

The situation around the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant and one of the world's 10 largest, remains tense amid concerns over a possible nuclear disaster.

Moscow and Kyiv have frequently accused each other of attacks around the facility.

IAEA personnel have been present at the plant since Sept. 1, 2022. The facility has been under Russian control since March 2022.





